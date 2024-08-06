Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0 million-$62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.7 million.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,657. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.05.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

