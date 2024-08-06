Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at National Bankshares

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of Definity Financial stock traded down C$1.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,581. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$35.48 and a 52-week high of C$50.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current year.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.