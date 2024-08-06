Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $7.36. 623,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCTH. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

