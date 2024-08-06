Destra Network Trading Down 17.9% This Week (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Destra Network has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Destra Network token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Destra Network has a market capitalization of $226.94 million and $2.45 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Destra Network was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.24112371 USD and is up 14.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3,074,773.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

