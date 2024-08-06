Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $230.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LH. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.15.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.61. 186,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,132. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.