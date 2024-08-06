dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.57 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.57 million and $15,255.33 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00103546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010235 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,598,208 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99893727 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $15,846.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.