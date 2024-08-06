DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $108.29 million and $7.70 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,689.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.94 or 0.00566139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00104073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00265177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00032381 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00037058 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00067207 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,174,635,005 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

