Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,087,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,513,000 after purchasing an additional 253,755 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.63. 1,333,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

