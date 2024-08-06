Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.25% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,256,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,444,000 after buying an additional 1,160,025 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 705,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 683,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 372,239 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,663,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 78,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,393. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

