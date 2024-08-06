Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 754.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,358,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000.

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. 57,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

