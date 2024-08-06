DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,750 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

