DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dover by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 33,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Dover by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Dover Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.48. 1,029,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average of $174.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

