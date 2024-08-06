DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $3,695,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Loews by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Loews by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,628 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,053. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:L traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.39. 678,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Loews

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.