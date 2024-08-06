DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,729 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

WAB stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.54. 1,507,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

