DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,873,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 251,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 120,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,857,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,495. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

