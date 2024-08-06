DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $207,161,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,882 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,420,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in VeriSign by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,531,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 316,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,987,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Down 0.8 %

VRSN stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 720,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,586. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Tomlinson 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,357 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.