DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RSG traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $196.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $206.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.29 and a 200-day moving average of $187.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.