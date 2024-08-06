DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.61 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after acquiring an additional 607,800 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,212 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,886,000 after buying an additional 821,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,919,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,117,000 after buying an additional 998,522 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,256 shares of company stock worth $9,776,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,189,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,374. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

