DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.99 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,136 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $5,214,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.66. The stock had a trading volume of 905,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,498. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Connections

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,800 shares of company stock worth $4,012,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.