DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.99 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,136 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $5,214,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.66. The stock had a trading volume of 905,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,498. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.16. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,800 shares of company stock worth $4,012,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

