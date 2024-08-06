DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 171,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 9,092,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

