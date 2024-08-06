DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after buying an additional 138,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.