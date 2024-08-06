DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PDD were worth $9,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PDD by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $13,379,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Trading Up 5.1 %

PDD stock traded up $6.43 on Tuesday, hitting $132.62. 7,708,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,367,040. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.