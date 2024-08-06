DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,919 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.26. 1,460,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.