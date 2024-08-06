DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 6,866 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,082. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 19,885,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,308,083. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.