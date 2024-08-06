DNB Asset Management AS Sells 99,702 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,702 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NYSE VRT traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,916,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock worth $115,378,949. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

