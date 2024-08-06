DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $145.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $137.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.93.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.2 %

DoorDash stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,133. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.54, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DoorDash by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 89,123 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 15.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

