Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $470.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,762. The company has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

