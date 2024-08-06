Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 118,987 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,275,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,987 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,916,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,594,000 after acquiring an additional 575,123 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of WBD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 45,295,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,301,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

