Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 744 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 39.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.73. 1,840,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,502. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.