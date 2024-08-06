Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $295,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

