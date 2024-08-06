Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.20. 2,073,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,423. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.35. The firm has a market cap of $228.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

