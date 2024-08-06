Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after acquiring an additional 830,889 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Snap by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,206,000 after buying an additional 385,191 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Snap by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,124,000 after buying an additional 751,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,103,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Snap Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 46,960,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,298,436. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,160,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,129. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company's stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

