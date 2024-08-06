Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 316.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,643 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 160.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $265.18. 2,104,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,917. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $277.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

