DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie decreased their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $31.38. 10,394,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,957,772. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 1,026.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in DraftKings by 1,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 291,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 266,881 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.