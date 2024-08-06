Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 39,436 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNB opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

