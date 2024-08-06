East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $103.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,394. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $89.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,343.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $1,531,240. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

