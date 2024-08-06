Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $319.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $318.00 to $319.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETN. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.53.

Eaton stock traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

