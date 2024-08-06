Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $118.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.05.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on Elastic
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Elastic
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Elastic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic Stock Performance
Elastic stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 188.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.67.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.