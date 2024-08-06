Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $118.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Elastic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 188.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.67.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

