Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $860.05.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $17.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $793.18. 3,428,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,672. The stock has a market cap of $753.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $870.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $450.58 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

