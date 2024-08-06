ELIS (XLS) Price Down 5.9% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $57,229.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010203 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,641.42 or 1.00033772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011980 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02935266 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,553.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.