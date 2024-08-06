Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to $6.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.90.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 3,491,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.50 and a beta of 1.69. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Endeavour Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $51,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

