Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.97. 5,962,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 12,919,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.
Energy Transfer Price Performance
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,610.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 722,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 679,872 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 486,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
