EnerSys (ENS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENS

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.