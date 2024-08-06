Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Entergy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,584. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

