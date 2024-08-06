Envista (NYSE:NVST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.66

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 33927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Envista by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 12.7% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 69,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 45.9% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Envista by 3.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

