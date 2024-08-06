EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.50.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 486,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $758,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 122.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

