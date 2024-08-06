EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

EQT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 172.6% annually over the last three years. EQT has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EQT to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

EQT Stock Up 1.8 %

EQT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.76. 572,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,142,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

