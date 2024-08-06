Equinix (EQIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EQIX opened at $768.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $771.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $871.29.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

