Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 222.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,224,000 after acquiring an additional 213,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $16.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $784.61. 410,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $771.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $871.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

