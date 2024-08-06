Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.3 %

EQNR stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $69,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

